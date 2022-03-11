Reconocimiento al Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad fue reconocido como uno de “Los Mejores Lugares para Trabajar en Argentina, edición 2022” por Great Place to Work (GPTW).

 En el relevamiento que GPTW realiza cada año, en el que participaron más de 112.000 colaboradores de 160 empresas, y que fue presentado en un evento virtual,el Banco Ciudad fue reconocido en el segmento de empresas de más de 1.000 empleados, por las formas adaptativas de encarar los desafíos de 2021 y por su cultura inclusiva. La entidad financiera viene implementando su proyecto de Nueva Cultura del Trabajo, que acompaña la aceleración de la transformación digital, y tiene cuatro pilares principales: ágil y simple, colaborativo, digital y con foco en la experiencia.

Al respecto, Guillermo Laje, presidente del Banco Ciudad, manifestó: “estamos orgullosos de este reconocimiento, vinculado a la mejora del clima en nuestros espacios de trabajo, la inclusión y el impulso del talento en nuestros equipos. Este crecimiento interno colabora en el desarrollo de la entidad de cara a nuestros clientes y nos permite evolucionar en el acompañamiento que brindamos a las empresas y familias que nos eligen”.

 Desde el año 2019, el Banco Ciudad integra este ranking como uno de los Mejores Lugares para Trabajar a nivel local y regional; y además como uno de los Mejores Lugares para Trabajar en Argentina para Mujeres.