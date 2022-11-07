Rial descubrió a “Tremenda Pony”, supuesta asesora de Milman

En Argenzuela denunció una serie de “asesores” del diputado cuestionado por el kirchnerismo por relacionarlo cerca del atentado.

Como sacada de un programa viejo de Mauro Viale, apareció en Argenzuela “Pequeña Pony”, una supuesta asesora nutricionista  del diputado Gerardo Milman. La excéntrica figura cuenta con una acción muy jugada en exhibicionismo en las redes.

Rial le dijo a Milman que debería dar explicaciones a su esposa sobre este tipo de contrataciones. El referente de Patricia Bullrich prefirió no hablar por el momento de la controversia.

“Eso pasa con todos los tipos que aprendieron… de grande”, afirmó frotándose las manos Rial. Recordemos que Milman está apuntado por el kirchnerismo por ser un supuesto enlace de la banda de los Copitos, quienes están acusados por el atentado a Cristina.

 