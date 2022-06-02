Roberto Navarro destrozó a Cerruti y la acusó de “apretar periodistas”

La portavoz tuvo una entredicho en la sala de periodistas.

Algo se rompió este miércoles. Según denunció uno de los periodistas acreditados en Casa Rosada, Juan Pablo Peralta, la portavoz entró a los gritos a la sala de periodistas porque había una demora con la conferencia de prensa del jefe de Gabinete Juan Manzur.

¿Qué pasa si llamo a sus jefes y les digo que no bajan?, habría dicho.

Los periodistas del turno mañana explicaron que estaban sorteando las tres preguntas permitidas.

Con el correr de las horas, el episodio se fue agravando. De hecho, Roberto Navarro salió con los tapones de punta. “Penosa la actitud de Cerruti en el gobierno. Habla de lo que no sabe, no tiene cintura política y encima intenta apretar periodistas”, opinó en Twitter.