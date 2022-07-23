Salazar sobre Redrado: “tiene un problema psicológico emocional”

Lili Salazar fue con munición gruesa en una entrevista que la hizo el Rum Rum del Espectáculo, pro Crónica TV. La ex modelo insistió con el incumplimiento del economista en cuanto a compromisos asumidos con la manutención de su hija Matilda.

Al definirlo, dijo que es una persona que “admite tener problemas con su inteligencia emocional”. Agregó que muchos de sus relaciones del circulo rojo están desorientados por su comportamiento.