Scioli publicó un mensaje misterioso con tono de campaña

Scioli dice que es “el Daniel de siempre, con más fe y esperanza que nunca” para el 2023

En medio del feriado extra large por el carnaval, Daniel Scioli lanzó un mensaje en sus redes sociales para responderles a aquellos que le preguntan por sus “planes para este año”.
“Una vez más les digo: cuentan conmigo. Como siempre”, aseguró al tiempo que remarcó los resultados de su gestión como embajador en Brasil para posicionarse de cara a las elecciones.
Es cierto: también destacó el “esfuerzo de Alberto por afrontar acontecimientos impredecibles como la pandemia y la guerra” y hasta prometió que “la lealtad seguirá siendo” su “hoja de ruta”.
Lo que no aclaró fue si la lealtad será con el Partido Justicialista (PJ), con el presidente o con “el 49% de las y los argentinos que lo respaldaron” en las elecciones presidenciales del 2015.
Con esa misma ambigüedad cerró su mensaje sobre sus “planes para este año”: “Acá estoy. Soy el Daniel de siempre, con más fe y esperanza que nunca. Cuentan conmigo. Yo cuento con ustedes”.
La carta completa 

Escribo estas líneas porque siento la necesidad de responder a todos los mensajes que llegan por las redes sociales preguntando por mis planes para este año. Creo conveniente elegir el mismo canal que ustedes utilizaron para continuar el diálogo acerca de una pasión compartida: el futuro de nuestra Argentina.

Una vez más les digo: cuentan conmigo. Como siempre.

Gracias a la confianza que me otorgó el presidente Alberto Fernández, asumí la misión de embajador en Brasil con la vocación pacificadora que me caracterizó toda la vida, para transformar las adversidades en oportunidades. Los resultados están a la vista.

La relación con Brasil creció hasta recuperar el lugar de primer socio comercial y alcanzar el récord de intercambio en los últimos nueve años. Todo eso a pesar de las diferencias ideológicas. Ejercí una diplomacia de resultados, porque primero está la Patria. Y porque el Mercosur es estratégico para el crecimiento y el desarrollo sostenido.

La distancia física me permite observar la realidad desde otra perspectiva.

Representar a mi país ante una de las economías más pujantes del mundo y trabajar para facilitar la integración, reafirmó mis convicciones sobre nuestro potencial productivo, la capacidad creativa de nuestra juventud, la solidez de nuestros profesionales y la creciente puesta en valor del atractivo turístico de la Argentina. También me puso en contacto con las últimas innovaciones de la economía del conocimiento, la robótica y la inteligencia artificial; el despliegue de las energías renovables, la minería y los agroalimentos pensando al empresariado pyme como el gran agente de transformación productiva.

Hoy estoy enfocado en ejecutar con el presidente Lula y su gobierno, los acuerdos de integración firmados con nuestro país en el menor tiempo posible para el bien de ambos pueblos.

Aporto desde Brasilia con espíritu constructivo, como lo hice siendo diputado nacional, secretario de Turismo y Deportes, vicepresidente de la Nación, dos veces gobernador de Buenos Aires y candidato presidencial respaldado por el 49% de las y los argentinos. Resolví controversias comerciales que afectaban las exportaciones de las economías regionales y garanticé la provisión de energía que nuestro país necesitó para afrontar el invierno pasado y la que requerirá para el próximo. Aprendí que con sentido común, pragmatismo y resiliencia podemos encontrar soluciones.
Generar más y mejores puestos de trabajo, empleos de calidad con mayor poder adquisitivo de los salarios y mayores inversiones para la Argentina son una prioridad.
A veces se confunde moderación con tibieza. Todo lo contrario! Ser moderado es mucho más difícil que ser extremo, es ser firme y tenaz con las ideas que se llevan adelante, lo que permite construir consensos para viabilizar políticas que mejoren la vida de nuestra gente y garantice la igualdad de oportunidades.

Quienes abrazamos este proyecto, reconocemos el esfuerzo de Alberto por mantener la unidad con un alto sentido de la responsabilidad y afrontar acontecimientos impredecibles como la pandemia y la guerra. Aun así, la Argentina está de pie y se proyecta a un futuro de prosperidad y grandeza.

Creo en la necesidad de dar los debates de frente, con respeto y firmeza. Como lo hice aportando mi visión en 2015. No me equivoqué en los pronósticos ni en las formas. El tiempo resultó ser, una vez más, un gran ordenador y reinvindicador. Prioricé dar certidumbres a plantear slogans vacíos.

Desde que ingresé hace veinticinco años a la vida política me mantuve en el justicialismo con coherencia, eligiendo la oportunidad para avanzar hacia un peronismo actualizado del siglo XXI.

Hoy me siento con fuerza y energía para trabajar aún más por mi país, por el sueño de una Gran Argentina que fue el que inspiró mi vida deportiva y cada una de las responsabilidades para las que me eligieron por el voto popular.
Siempre me comprometí. Nunca fui indiferente. No lo seré ahora, en la madurez de mi vida y con la experiencia a favor. La lealtad seguirá siendo mi hoja de ruta.

Mi esencia es conciliar, descomprimir y lograr acuerdos que hagan posible consolidar un crecimiento con estabilidad e inclusión social, con previsibilidad y confianza. La mitad del país tiene menos de treinta años y exige una visión de futuro, que es en definitiva lo que nos une. La otra mitad, demanda un presente que recompense sus esfuerzos.

Acá estoy. Soy el Daniel de siempre, con más fe y esperanza que nunca.
Cuentan conmigo. Yo cuento con ustedes.