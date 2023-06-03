Se abre una nueva inscripción de concurso de fotografía del Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad convoca a nueva edición del concurso de fotografía “Gente de mi ciudad”, el tradicional certamen que desde hace 24 años consecutivos invita a fotógrafos aficionados y profesionales, como así también a cooperativas y/o asociaciones civiles cuyo objeto sea la producción fotográfica, a presentar fotos específicas de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires que divulguen algún aspecto de la identidad porteña.

Desde el 1 y hasta el 30 junio se realizará la inscripción online a través del sitio: www.concursogentedemiciudad.com

La participación es totalmente gratuita y para concursar se deben presentar hasta dos obras en color o en blanco y negro, en las cuales debe haber al menos una persona en cada fotografía. Además, se requiere precisar la ubicación geográfica de la toma: barrio, localidad o espacio público.