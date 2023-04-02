Tetaz sigue recolectando información sobre las Taser

El diputado de la UCR tiene un proyecto para facilitar” el uso de las pistolas Taser para las fuerzas de seguridad y habilitarlo para aquellos miembros de la población civil que cuenten con permiso para portar armas.

En ese contexto, visitará la empresa Bersa , la principal abastecedora de armas a las fuerzas policiales . El debate sobre este uso de armas electrónicas encuentra fuertes resistencias en el kirchnerismo y también ciertas dudas en integrantes de Juntos.

Además, de la discusión sobre como afecta a la persona la descarga , hay algo que no se dice y es el valor económico que tiene cada uno de los disparos, calculado en 500 dólares. ¿ Estará la policía debidamente entrenada sobre la materia?