¿Tiempo de Massa?

Trascendió este fin de semana que seria nombrado como una suerte de super jefe de Ministros. Parece que Alberto se resiste.

En un tiempo efímero para que reaccione el gobierno, las especulaciones siguen siendo el deporte en las mesas políticas aturdidas. Tras no entrar en el recambio con la renuncia de Guzmán y el agravamiento en la coalición gobernante, Sergio Massa parece ser lo único potable que le quedaría en el banco al oficialismo para frenar la crisis.

Según un paper que maneja el círculo rojo, Sergio Massa asumiría una super Jefatura de gabinete con facultades ampliadas como el manejo de la economía. Eso suena a intervención final del gobierno, por parte de un presidente que ha elegido el rol de víctima mientras el dólar Blue escala a números catastróficos,

Según afirma ese documento, que circularía entre empresarios, Massa contaría con el visto bueno de Cristina pero no así del presidente. ¿Es esto una complicación? Seguramente siguen siendo una novela exótica de esta epata critica muy similar al 2001 pero con un distintivo agravante: no hay fichas de recambio a la vista,

El paquete de medidas estudiadas por las dos patas del Frente de Todos evaluándonoslos que resultara inevitable ir hacia una devaluación planificada. Antes se plantea un torniquete para frenar el sangrado que es la salida de un dólar especial exportador, “Dólar sojero”, permitiendo liquidar la producción al sector del campo exportador. ” Esos que lo quieren doblegar”, según la mirada angustiante del primer mandatario.

Batakis se sinceró en las reuniones de fin de semana de mesa chica, afirmado ” estamos muy mal y algo hay que hacer”.

Ms de un año para las elecciones es una eternidad en un tiempo de crisis dinámica y de acciones resolutivas urgentes.