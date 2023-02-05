Vino , soda y milanga: la estratégica campaña de Larreta en el conurbano

Son pariciones cuidadosas para fortalecer a Santilli, el primer adelantado en la pelea por los votos de la provincia.

La última foto es una buena síntesis de lo que la campaña Larrretista pretende lograr en sus recorrida por el conurbano . Fidelizar votos y evitar la mayor cantidad de insultos que todo político cosecha al campo minado de las elecciones.

Diego Santilli es un ficha para esa pelea que se gana o se pierde por un voto. En la foto por La matanza, fueron a una cantina y se sacaron un foto mezclados con gente común , degustando una super milanesa napolitana y con un sifón de soda para bajar la comida. Una postular bien “peronista”.

Aprovecharon para cuestionar los números de La Matanza, que la oposición amenaza con judicializar por asimétrico reparto de recursos, en distritos que gobiernan.

 

El campamento amarillo aguarda definiciones de las cumbres periodicas que mantienen Horacio y Mauricio, en los paradisíacos paisajes del sur. Poco y nada se habría avanzado pero al Jefe de gobierno porteño le sirvieron para ganar tiempo, hasta que esté seguro de las verdaderas intenciones del ex presidente en lo electoral.Macri tiene la lapicera de las condiciones.

En Cumelén , Larreta fue a buscar el empate con Patricia que ya había compartido la intimidad de Mauricio.

Mientras, su equipo de asesores analiza cómo casi una certeza el escenario de una Paso frente a Patricia Bullrich. Creen que si Massa lograse estabilizar la inflación desde abril, eso favorecería una campaña con tono moderado, que es donde el candidato se siente cómodo.

Eso también puede significar que el ministro de economía se anime a la patriada. igual intuyen que no hay posibilidad alguna para un candidato oficialista.